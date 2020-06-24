Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca: Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos score
Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos both scored delightful goals as Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga by easing past Mallorca.
Zinedine Zidane's side are level on 68 points with Barcelona but lead by virtue of a better head-to-head record.
Brazilian Vinicius chipped in a first-half opener and Ramos curled home a brilliant free-kick in the second half.
Mallorca gave a second-half debut to 15-year-old Luka Romero, who became the league's youngest ever player.
Meanwhile, Wales forward Gareth Bale was given a first Real start since February but struggled to make any significant impact, firing a shot in the sixth minute which was kept out by goalkeeper Manolo Reina.
Vinicius' chip high into the net from Luka Modric's lay-off and Ramos' 10th goal of the season via a curling free-kick from the edge of the area gave Real the three points.
They could have had more but former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard curled wide from 25 yards out, and Karim Benzema drove a shot straight at Reina.
Real have seven games remaining and victory in all of them would guarantee their first title since 2017.
Mallorca's defeat keeps them in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 35mins
- 23MendyBooked at 80mins
- 15Valverde
- 10ModricBooked at 46minsSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forIscoat 71'minutes
- 7E HazardSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 25Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 83'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 8Kroos
- 12Marcelo
- 16Rodríguez
- 20Asensio
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
- 27Rodrygo
- 39Hernández
Mallorca
- 1Reina
- 24ValjentSubstituted forGámezat 61'minutes
- 21Raíllo
- 20Sedlar
- 7Pozo
- 12BabaSubstituted forRomeroat 83'minutes
- 23FebasSubstituted forSevillaat 61'minutes
- 11LagoSubstituted forSaliburat 70'minutes
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 26Kubo
- 22BudimirBooked at 8minsSubstituted forHernándezat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sastre
- 4Señé
- 5Campos Coll
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 15Gámez
- 16Salibur
- 17Trajkovski
- 19Chavarria
- 25Parera
- 29Hernández
- 41Romero
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aleksander Sedlar.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luka Romero (Mallorca).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manolo Reina.
Attempt saved. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Luka Romero (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fran Gámez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Salva Sevilla.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz tries a through ball, but Toni Kroos is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Juan Hernández (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Luka Romero replaces Iddrisu Baba.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Yannis Salibur (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.
Booking
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Fran Gámez (Mallorca).
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Yannis Salibur (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Yannis Salibur replaces Lago Junior.
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.