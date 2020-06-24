Atalanta 3-2 Lazio: Juventus move closer to title after Atalanta win

From the section

Atalanta were the top scorers in Serie A last season with 77 goals - they have matched that tally with 11 games to go

Atalanta came from 2-0 down to beat Lazio and give Juventus a huge boost in the Serie A title race.

Juve are four points clear at the top after Lazio's club-record 21-game unbeaten league run came to an end.

Lazio looked in control after Marten de Roon's own goal and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 20-yard shot after 11 minutes.

But Robin Gosens' header and Ruslan Malinovskyi's long-range effort got Atalanta level before Jose Luis Palomino's headed winner.

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio had not lost a league game since 25 September when they were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan.

Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta, who are fourth in the table, are the top scorers in Serie A with 77 goals.

Juventus will win a ninth title in a row if they win 10 of their final 11 games.