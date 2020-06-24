Leeds United: Osama Bin Laden image removed from Elland Road seat

Leeds will host third-placed Fulham in their first post-lockdown home game on Saturday

Leeds United have said they "will ensure there are no more offensive images" after a photograph of Osama Bin Laden was placed on a seat at their Elland Road ground.

Supporters are unable to attend the remaining games of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several clubs invited fans to send in photos of themselves or loved ones to put on the empty seats.

The image of the al-Qaeda leader, who was killed in 2011, has been removed.

Bin Laden is believed to have ordered the attacks on New York and Washington on 11 September 2001 and a number of other terrorist attacks.

Earlier this month, Leeds said there will be 15,000 'Crowdies' in place for their remaining five home games, each one costing £25.

The team are second in the Championship despite Saturday's defeat at Cardiff City and host third-placed Fulham on Saturday.