Scottish gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Rangers, Craig Gordon, Derek Adams

The Sun reports that Motherwell are reluctant to see their manager Stephen Robinson interviewed for the Northern Ireland vacancy

Should Rangers part with their star striker Alfredo Morelos over the summer, they might renew their interest in Kemar Roofe, the English striker who moved from Leeds United to Anderlecht a year ago for £7m. (Sun)

The first Old Firm match of the new season will be staged at Celtic Park before the end of October, with fixtures possibly announced next Friday. (Sun)

With clubs hopeful of fans returning soon, the Daily Mail reports that Celtic could have 30,000 fans cheering them on by the end of August

Celtic and Scottish Rugby have employed consultants to examine how fans might safely return to stadia, with the best-case scenario suggesting supporters could be in "bio secure" arenas within nine weeks. (Daily Mail)

The back page of the Record suggests how fans might feel when they get to attend matches again, if lockdown restrictions continue to ease

Motherwell will offer Stephen Robinson a new contract to try to dissuade him from taking the Northern Ireland job. (Daily Record)

Derby will vie with Hearts for the services of Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who at 37 is keen to play first-team football. (Daily Record)

Former Ross County boss Derek Adams is keen to be the man to replace Robbie Neilson as Dundee United manager

Gavin Strachan insists he will do things his way and not be influenced by his father, Gordon, as he takes up his role as Celtic first-team coach. (Courier)