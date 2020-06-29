Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker banned for three games for elbowing Leeds' Ben White

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 23 of Fulham's 52 league goals in the Championship this season

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been suspended for three games for elbowing Ben White in Saturday's 3-0 Championship loss against Leeds United.

Mitrovic, 25, caught the defender with his elbow three minutes into the match at Elland Road.

The incident was not seen by referee Tony Harrington at the time.

But the Serbia striker has been punished retrospectively after accepting a charge of violent conduct by the Football Association.

Mitrovic is the joint-top scorer in the Championship this season with 23 goals.

Fulham have lost both of their matches since the Championship's resumption on 20 June, leaving Scott Parker's side fifth in the table and seven points below the automatic promotion places.

Mitrovic will miss Tuesday's west London derby at Queens Park Rangers, as well as Fulham's home game with Birmingham City and their trip to fellow promotion contenders Nottingham Forest.