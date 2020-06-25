Danielle Carter: Arsenal & England forward to leave Gunners after 11 years

Danielle Carter made her England debut in 2015, scoring a hat-trick in an 8-0 win against Estonia

England international Danielle Carter will leave Arsenal Women when her contract expires this summer.

The 27-year-old striker scored 60 goals in 184 appearances during an 11-year spell with the Gunners.

Carter helped the north London club win three Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups and five Continental Cups during her time at the club.

However, she has missed most of the past two campaigns because of serious knee injuries.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that my time at Arsenal has come to an end," Carter posted on Twitter.

"They say 'I’m Arsenal til I die....' and today a massive part of me has died."

Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro said Carter had "achieved many accolades as both a footballer and a person".

“Danielle has been an amazing professional and character through very difficult times over the past couple of years," added the Australian, speaking to the club website.

"We want to wish her all the best for the future.”