West Ham: Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Sanchez and Jeremy Ngakia to leave on 30 June

Ngakia has made five first-team appearances this season

West Ham have confirmed Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Sanchez will leave the club at the end of the month.

Young defender Jeremy Ngakia, 19, will also depart after rejecting what the club describe as a "significant" offer.

Ngakia's exit will be a huge disappointment for manager David Moyes, who named him in his starting line-up for the defeat by Wolves on 20 June.

However, amid strong links with Watford, Ngakia was not involved in Tuesday's defeat at Tottenham.

"In line with our structure and policy, Ngakia was offered significantly improved terms to reward his breakthrough into the first-team squad this year, along with further contractual enhancements linked to his future progress and success," said West Ham in a statement.

"However, the player and his representatives declined to accept any of the offers, and also turned down a short-term extension until the end of the current season."

Zabaleta, 35, was offered an extension to the end of the season but injury has prevented him from accepting it, while Sanchez, 34, started only one Premier League game this season.