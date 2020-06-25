Will Vaulks: Cardiff midfielder hopes for promotion to miss up for let-downs

Will Vaulks qualifies to play for Wales because of his Welsh mother

Will Vaulks is hoping a successful Cardiff City promotion bid can make up for missing two personal milestones this summer.

The midfielder was in contention for a place in Ryan Giggs' Euro 2020 finals squad and was due to get married.

Both events have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with Cardiff in contention for Championship play-offs Vaulks said: "Promotion would make up for that."

He added: "They are two pretty big things for me, that have been cancelled.

"But its unprecedented at the moment, there is nothing we can do. I will get married one day and hopefully I will get another opportunity to go to a major tournament."

Liverpool-born Vaulks, 26, was due to marry fiancee Alexandra in Italy ahead of the Euros, which have been put back to 2021.

"Even here the weddings have been cancelled, so we just have to look after each other and stay healthy, that is the main thing," he said.

Cardiff resumed their season in style last Sunday with a 2-0 home win over Championship leaders Leeds United.

On Saturday they play at Preston North End (12.30 GMT), who occupy the final play-off place in sixth position, level on points with the Bluebirds, with one goal separating the sides.

Vaulks, a £2.1m signing from Rotherham in the summer of 2019 believes Cardiff have been considered underdogs up to now, but he is not complaining about that.

"I don't think we have been spoken about very much, which does not offend me or does not really bother me, because sometimes I think its good to go under the radar a little bit.

"I don't think we have been spoken about very much, even with the play off places being so open in the whole off period."

The former Tranmere youngster is also refusing to get carried away by the plaudits which followed victory over Leeds.

"We have played one game - it means nothing. We still have eight to go.

"But I think we have put ourselves in a good spot. We have to give everything for eight games and see where it takes us."