Thomas Meunier: Borussia Dortmund sign Belgium right-back on free transfer

Thomas Meunier (second right) won the Belgian league championship and cup while at Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund have signed Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier from Paris St-Germain on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old will join the club after his current deal with the French champions expires on 30 June.

"Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural," Meunier told the Dortmund website.

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Meunier is a player who has proved his quality at the highest level."

Meunier, who will arrive on a free transfer, joined PSG from Club Bruges in 2016 and has won three Ligue 1 titles and two French cups.

He joins fellow Belgium internationals Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel at the club, who are second in the Bundesliga table.