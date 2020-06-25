Oumar Niasse: Striker to leave Everton; Cuco Martina & Luke Garbutt released

Oumar Niasse (left) made only three league appearances for Everton this season

Senegal forward Oumar Niasse will leave Everton when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 30-year-old signed from Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in a £13.5m deal in 2016 but only managed 12 goals in 65 league appearances for the Toffees.

Niasse had half a season on loan at Hull in 2017, scoring five goals, and another at Cardiff in 2019.

Curacao defender Cuco Martina, 30, and English left-back Luke Garbutt, 27, will also leave the club.

Meanwhile, defender Leighton Baines, 35, has agreed a short-term contract extension to the end of the season as he considers a one-year deal.

France international Djibril Sidibe has extended his loan from Monaco to cover the remainder of the campaign.