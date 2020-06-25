Liverpool: Nathaniel Clyne to leave when contract expires

Nathaniel Clyne has not played since appearing for Liverpool during their pre-season in 2019

Defender Nathaniel Clyne will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the club on 30 June.

Clyne arrived in a £12.5m move from Southampton in 2015 and was a regular in his first two seasons but a back injury saw him miss most of 2017-18.

The 29-year-old last played for Liverpool in December 2018 and finished last season on loan with Bournemouth.

But an anterior cruciate ligament injury on last summer's pre-season tour of the US ruled him out for this term.

Clyne has made 103 appearances for Liverpool, scoring twice, and won the last of his 14 England caps in 2016.

Several academy players will also leave Liverpool at the end of June - Dan Atherton, Isaac Christie-Davies, Shamal George, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodrigues.