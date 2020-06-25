Scott Wootton: Plymouth Argyle centre-back signs new contract

Plymouth kept 14 clean sheets in the 35 games that Scott Wootton was in their defence last season

Plymouth Argyle centre-back Scott Wootton has signed a new contract.

The former England youth international, who spent time at both Liverpool and Manchester United's academies, joined in the summer of 2018 from Milton Keynes Dons.

After an injury-plagued first season he established himself under new manager Ryan Lowe as the Pilgrims won promotion to League One this term.

The club has not disclosed the length of Wootton's new contract.

"Last year was a big one for him personally after the disappointment of the previous campaign but he showed plenty of leadership qualities and is a big presence in the team," Lowe told the club website.

"He's back in League One now and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue his good recent form for us."