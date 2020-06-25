Swansea discuss future contract plans with players

Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge are among those who could leave Liberty Stadium after this season

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper says there is "ongoing dialogue" with players' about their futures at the Championship club.

Swansea this week agreed short-term extensions with five players whose deals expire this summer.

Cooper admits talks have been held with the group - and others in the squad - about next season.

"We've discussed with all players about where they're at and where we're at," Cooper said.

"There's no headline update at the moment or confirmation of anything, but there's ongoing dialogue with every player about what might be around the corner for them."

Wayne Routledge, Kyle Naughton, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan Dyer and Erwin Mulder are all currently free to leave at the end of the campaign.

All five signed deals to take them until the start of August, meaning they will available for play-off chasing Swansea's run-in.

Cooper confirmed talks on their futures beyond that date have taken place, although accepted that the financial impact of coronavirus does create uncertainty for all clubs.

He added that the focus remains primarily on this season, paying tribute to the commitment shown by players who could yet be looking for new clubs ahead of the new campaign.

"There hasn't been any headaches with the contracts," Cooper said, ahead of Saturday's game with relegation-threatened Luton in the Welsh club's first home fixture since the resumption of the Championship.

"Through the lockdown, we were very open with the players who were out-of-contract. It's pleasing to see how committed the lads are."

With former skipper van der Hoorn returning to full training after recovering from a knee injury suffered in January, Cooper also paid tribute to the attitudes of Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer, who have both made more than 250 appearances for the club over the past decade.

"When you talk to Wayne and Nathan, they often refer to the club as being their own. They say it'll always be in their heart. That's the terminology they use.

"They really believe in what we're doing. They want to be a part of what we do."

As well as van der Hoorn, Wales defender Joe Rodon has returned to full training following a thigh injury, while Kyle Naughton is fully fit after an ankle problem restricted him to a place on the bench in last weekend's 3-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Cooper said he would be monitoring his squad's fitness and consider rotating players - as well as pre-planned substitutions - ahead of a run of eight games in 25 days, a period he called "unique".