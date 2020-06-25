Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails 'incredible' Premier League title win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club's first Premier League title win "absolutely incredible".

The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday.

That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be mathematically caught at the top.

"I have no words," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It's unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible."

The German, who was wearing a Liverpool shirt during his interview and was visibly emotional, added: "Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.

"It is an incredible achievement from my players... and a pure joy for me to coach them."

Liverpool title well deserved - Guardiola

Liverpool's incredible league campaign has seen them win 28 of their 31 fixtures and if they are victorious in five of their remaining seven matches they will break Manchester City's Premier League record of 100 points.

"Liverpool have played an incredible season. Well deserved," Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side started the season as defending champions, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Two seasons ago we were 100 points and they finished more than 25 points behind. Last season they didn't recover the distance and this season they went the distance.

"We have to learn from this season and improve for the next one."

'The highlight has been the camaraderie in the team'

The title is Liverpool's 19th and first since the 1989-90 season, when they won the First Division under Kenny Dalglish.

"I'm very pleased for everybody connected with the football club," Dalglish told Sky Sports. "Jurgen has done a fantastic job. The highlight has been the camaraderie within the team and the way everyone has helped the team. Last night's game was a huge example of that.

"They played with tempo and never gave Crystal Palace time on the ball. It's the whole feeling within the club, you do not win anything without a great dressing room, and they have that."

'They make the beautiful game more beautiful'

Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry saluted his team's "season for the ages".

He tweeted: "It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

"The totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy.

"Liverpool has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever."

More to follow.