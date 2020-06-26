Liverpool win Premier League: How Lawro celebrated as Reds' 30-year wait for top-flight title ends

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate their side's first league title since 1990

I had too many beers and not enough sleep last night but once every 30 years I suppose I can cope with that.

I was on LFCTV for a special live show after the Chelsea versus Man City game finished and Liverpool were confirmed as champions. We didn't come off air until 12:30 in the morning and I didn't get home for a good few hours after that.

We were broadcasting from Chapel Street in the centre of Liverpool rather than using our studio next to Anfield and, when I finally left and headed for bed, the streets of the city were littered with fallen bodies sleeping off what was one heck of a party.

It was typical of Liverpool fans really - they always know how to celebrate, and obviously our first league title since 1990 is a pretty good excuse.

'Here we go' - the moment it was done

Liverpool's celebrations continued long into the night

When Willian scored it was a case of 'here we go, this is a done deal' but my phone had started going nuts much earlier in the night, when Christian Pulisic's goal put City behind.

I've seen the scenes outside Anfield but it was great to be in the middle of town for all the celebrations - we were in a studio that is basically soundproof but you could still hear the fans outside - people were driving round and round, waving flags and beeping horns all night.

The atmosphere on the show was brilliant and it was great to speak to Jurgen Klopp too - he came on the show from Formby Hall hotel, which is where he and the players were watching the game.

Of course in a perfect world they would have won the Premier League title on their own pitch in front of 50,000 fans, but we aren't living in a perfect world right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be more big moments to come, and some of them will be weird - the trophy lift at an empty Anfield after the final home game of the season against Chelsea on 18 July for example.

But there will be a victory parade through Liverpool at some point and from my experience that is when the whole city comes together anyway, even more so than when you win it at your ground. That really will be a day to remember for everyone.

We will always have 'you'll never walk alone'

Watch: The moment Liverpool players found out they were champions

Right now, the Liverpool team will be doing exactly the same as the fans - sitting back and reflecting on a brilliant achievement.

It might not sink in properly for a while for the players - we used to have to wait to get our medals delivered in the 1980s but even then I was never one to put mine on the mantelpiece and stare at it.

Instead it is kind of a big tick for everyone involved. You know that old saying about sitting on your grandad's knee and he tells you what he did in the war and all that stuff? Well it is like that for me - my achievements as a player have probably become more meaningful to me as I've got older.

My kids get a buzz when someone stops them and knows who they are and says 'oh your dad did this' - all that kind of stuff. It's nice when it happens, and it is great looking back on those days.

The current team has got that all to come, obviously, but right now, I'm just delighted for everyone at the club.

'We went a bit crazy!' Robertson and Milner react to Liverpool title win

There are a lot of unseen people on the staff - some of whom I would see at every home game in normal circumstances - who never get a mention but know who they are, and the part they have played.

It will be strange going to Anfield as champions for our next home game, against Aston Villa on 5 July, and not seeing anyone. Can you imagine the kind of welcome the team would have got when they walked out on the pitch?

I was there for the win against Crystal Palace behind closed doors on Wednesday and there was none of that - I really missed the 'whoosh' you normally get when the team walks out at Anfield.

Mind you, whoever was putting the pre-match music on instead of old George Sephton - the club's long-time stadium announcer - used the same volume setting as he does when there are 50,000 inside the ground. It was absolutely deafening and it was all I could hear when I was on 5 Live.

They still played 'You'll never walk alone' just before kick-off though, and that was special. They usually turn it off before the end and the crowd keep singing it but, even though that part was missing, it just felt right - it made it feel like home.

It felt like a bit of a statement to me. Yes, everything has happened to make football feel different, but we will always have this song and no-one will ever stop us playing it. It was a nice feeling to have, and it will mean a lot next time I hear it too.

Flags and banners replaced fans as Liverpool returned to Anfield amid the coronavirus pandemic with Wednesday's win over Crystal Palace

The title winner who got relegated too

After waiting 30 years you will take a title win any way it comes, but I have had a strange one myself already.

Four of the five league titles I won with Liverpool in the 1980s were settled by us, on the pitch. Like I say, that is the best way to do it.

But the final one, in 1987-88, was a weird one for me personally, because I ended up getting relegated too.

I'd played more than a dozen games for Liverpool at the start of the season despite not really getting over an existing Achilles injury and by January 1988, when I limped off during a game against Arsenal, I knew I was finished - I couldn't run anymore.

I retired a few weeks later and, in March, I took over as manager of Oxford United, who were at the other end of the old Division One table and fighting for their lives.

I'd only been in charge for a few weeks when we had just got a draw in a big game against Everton. Mike Ingham interviewed me for the BBC afterwards and said 'oh by the way you have got another medal to come - Liverpool have won the league today'.

I had completely forgotten about it, but I did get my medal. I think they posted it to me.

I didn't get relegated that day - it was the following week we went down - but that's still not the sort of double that you want to complete in your career. I can't think of anyone else who did it though.

Mark Lawrenson was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan