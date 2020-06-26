Scottish gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Liverpool, Motherwell, Dundee Utd

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has turned down the chance to become the manger of Birmingham City (Football Insider)

Rangers have made an initial approach for 27-year-old South African international defensive midfielder Bongani Zungu (France Football via Get French Football News).

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher says boss Stephen Robinson is the best manager in Scotland after interviewing for the Northern Ireland job (Scottish Sun).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dedicated his side's Premier League title win to Rangers manager and Anfield legend Steven Gerrard (Scottish Sun).

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has pleaded with the authorities to let teams resume full-contact training (The Times- subscription required).

There is no margin for error in Rangers' recruitment as they look to stop Celtic winning 10 in a row, says former Ibrox midfielder Barry Ferguson (Daily Record).

Dundee United will start interviewing candidates to replace Robbie Neilson as manager as early as this weekend (The Courier).