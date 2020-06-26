Pat Nevin: Celtic should compensate victims if aware of abuse

Celtic have maintained the boys' club was a separate organisation

Celtic should apologise and compensate victims if they knew about sexual abuse at Celtic Boys' Club, says former player Pat Nevin.

The Scottish Premiership club are being sued by one individual for abuse suffered while part of the boys' club.

Celtic has said the two share "historic contacts" but are separate entities.

"If they knew what was going on, they should apologise to everyone profusely and pay up to the people who were hurt by it," Nevin told BBC Radio Scotland.

"But that's the question that has to be answered," added the former Scotland forward, who started his career at the boys' club.

Thompsons Solicitors is representing more than 20 survivors who allege they were abused at the boys' club - a feeder club to the senior Celtic team - during the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

The firm lodged papers at the Court of Session on behalf of one client, with the case to be heard in the next few months.

This is the first "test case" Thompsons will bring to court, and they claim Celtic are responsible for the abuse suffered by its clients.

A number of former senior figures at the boys' club have been convicted of sexual crimes against young players in their care.

In February, the club said it was "very sorry that these events took place" but has repeatedly said the club and the boys club are "entirely separate" organisations with "historic contacts".

Last year, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said that the club had been conducting its own investigations into the abuse scandal at the boys' club, with a "wholly independent and experienced lawyer" leading the work.

Any findings of the investigation are yet to be made public.