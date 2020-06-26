Women's Champions League: Glasgow City and Arsenal Women to resume quarter-finals

La Liga side Real Sociedad play their home games at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian

Glasgow City and Arsenal Women will resume their Champions League campaigns on 21 and 22 August respectively.

The quarter-final ties begin a 10-day tournament to conclude this season's competition and are being held in northern Spain, with the final in San Sebastian on 30 August.

The competition was suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish champions Glasgow face German side Wolfsburg, while Arsenal play Paris St-Germain of France.

Both matches will be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

Schedule

Quarter-finals

Friday, 21 August

Glasgow City v Wolfsburg (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian)

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao)

Saturday, 22 August

Arsenal v Paris St-Germain (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian)

Lyon v Bayern Munich (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 25 August

Glasgow City/Wolfsburg v Atletico/Barcelona (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian)

Wednesday 26 August

Arsenal/Paris v Lyon/Bayern (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao)

Final

Sunday, 30 August

Winner semi-final 2 v Winner semi-final 1 (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian)