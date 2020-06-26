Dan Batty: Hull City midfielder signs extended contract with Championship club
-
- From the section Hull
Hull City midfielder Dan Batty has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him stay with the Championship club next season.
The 22-year-old academy graduate has made 26 appearances this term.
He has played a total of 59 games since making his debut in the EFL Cup in August 2017.
Batty told the club website: "I'm really glad to be staying. I feel as though I've progressed an awful lot since I first joined at the age of 16."