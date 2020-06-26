Tessa Wullaert: Manchester City's Belgium forward to leave club

Tessa Wullaert won the Women's FA Cup and Continental League Cup with Man City in 2019

Belgium forward Tessa Wullaert will leave Manchester City on 1 July, when her contract expires.

The 27-year-old had been with the Women's Super League outfit since leaving German club Wolfsburg in 2018.

She scored 10 times in 53 appearances in all competitions for City, as well as helping them win two domestic cup competitions in the 2018-19 season.

A Man City statement thanked Wullaert for her contribution and wished her well for the future.