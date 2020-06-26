Jay Spearing: Blackpool captain to leave club at end of contract

Jay Spearing began his career at Liverpool

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing will leave the League One club after three years at Bloomfield Road when his contract expires later this month.

The 31-year-old joined in 2017 from Bolton and made 120 appearances.

Head coach Neil Critchley said the club had made Spearing an offer to stay but he "felt it was time to move on".

Spearing told the club website: "The support myself and all of the players received during my time here has been incredible."

Spearing played 36 times in 2019-20 before the season was suspended and eventually curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jay has been a wonderful player and captain of this football club during his time here and we are sorry to see him go," Critchley said.

"The club made Jay an offer to stay for the upcoming season, but Jay felt it was time to move on and we fully respect and understand his decision."