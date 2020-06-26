Geoff Cameron: QPR midfielder signs one-year contract

Geoff Cameron spent seven seasons with Stoke before joining QPR

QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 34-year-old USA international has scored twice in 48 appearance for the R's since joining from Stoke City in July 2019 following a season long-loan.

Manager Mark Warburton said Cameron was a "very important" member of the squad.

"He not only provides us with quality and leadership on the pitch, but gives us vital experience in the dressing room," Warburton told the club website.