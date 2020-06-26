Livingston's Lyndon Dykes 'pretty sure' on Scotland or Australia choice

Media playback is not supported on this device The goals that thrust Dykes into Scotland frame

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is "pretty sure" whether he wants to play for Scotland or Australia but is still not "100%".

Scotland boss Steve Clarke told the BBC he had held "very positive" talks with the player, who has Scottish parents.

Dykes, 24, scored 12 goals in 33 appearances for Livingston last term as they secured a top-six Scottish Premiership finish.

"It is a hard decision," Dykes told PLZ Soccer.

"I grew up in Australia, my family's Scottish, my wife's Scottish, my boy's Scottish, my stepdaughters are Scottish. Scotland gave me a chance in football to make a career.

"I've just got to go with my gut feeling and my heart and just pick one. I haven't got a 100% decision in my head but I'm pretty sure how I know who I'm going to choose."

Dykes is contracted with Livingston until 2022 and has been linked with a move to Rangers.

While he says there has been no contact with the Ibrox club, he believed he could thrive with Steven Gerrard's side.

"I don't see why I couldn't step into a club like Rangers," he said. "I back myself 100%. I would learn from the players they have, the manager, and once I got in that environment put my head down and work hard to be that striker that the club needs.

"I'm enjoying my time at Livingston. But I want to get to the highest level. If that's down in England or in Scotland or wherever it is, that's something that I aim to do."