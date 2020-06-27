Ross County signing Connor Randall owes Jurgen Klopp 'a lot'

Connor Randall made 27 appearances on loan at Hearts from Liverpool in 2017-18

Ross County signing Connor Randall says he owes Liverpool's league-winning manager Jurgen Klopp "a lot" for getting his senior career started.

The former Hearts loan player, 24, came through the ranks at Anfield.

He played eight times for Liverpool before leaving for Bulgarian side Arda Kardzhali in 2019.

"He gave me my debut for Liverpool so that is always something that you are going to be grateful for," right-back Randall said of Klopp.

"I was in the academy when he came in and he took me up to the first team on a fairly regular basis.

"It is a dream come true for any lad from Liverpool. I owe a lot to the person that gave me that chance."

Chelsea's victory over Manchester City on Thursday meant Klopp's Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions - their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Right-back Randall was at the start of Klopp's Anfield journey and is not surprised at what he has achieved on Merseyside.

"On Thursday night, I was on FaceTime with all my family and friends - there were a lot of celebrations going on in Liverpool.

"It was a fantastic night and one they deserved this season so I was very happy and still buzzing today."

Having spent a season with Hearts, Randall is familiar with the Scottish game and says signing for County was "an easy decision".

"It is a move that excites me and it is a good move for me at this point of my career," he said. "It was a bit of no-brainer in the end."