Abbey-Leigh Stringer: Everton Women midfielder signs new deal until 2022

Abbey-Leigh Stringer helped Everton win 1-0 against Liverpool at Anfield in November

Everton midfielder Abbey-Leigh Stringer has signed a new two-year deal with the Women's Super League club until 2022.

The 25-year-old has been with the Merseyside outfit since arriving from Birmingham City in 2018.

Stringer helped Willie Kirk's team finish sixth in the top flight last season, with the campaign brought to an early end by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former England youth international has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees.