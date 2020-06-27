Irish Premiership: Glentoran boss McDermott bemoans lack of 'solidarity' in league decision

McDermott's Glentoran will meet Cliftonville in the Irish Cup semi-final in July

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says the outcome of the Irish Premiership could have been decided two-and-a-half months ago had all clubs agreed to split the European prize money.

After months of negotiations, the title was awarded to Linfield on Friday.

Bottom-placed Institute were relegated after the final standings were established by a mathematical formula.

One of the key sticking points in talks was the distribution of nearly £1m of European football money.

A number of clubs had lobbied for the money to be distributed among all teams within the top division in order to offset the losses incurred by the premature end to the season.

However this was not agreed by all 12 clubs, much to the dismay of Glens boss McDermott.

"This could have been wrapped up probably two-and-a-half months ago," he said.

"But when no-one wants to agree on splitting that money, we then have to get into other avenues of trying to find other solutions.

"If the agreement had have been one with solidarity in mind from the very beginning, then this would have been wrapped up, the league would have likely ended up as we did, with the same three teams in same three positions.

"They could have been nominated into first, second and third.

"We could have agreed to split the money from the beginning and we could have all let our players go away and be healthy, and return when it's safe to do so. But that wasn't the case."

The league's top two, Linfield and Coleraine, have secured places in 2020-21 European competition.

The final place will be awarded to the Irish Cup winners, unless Coleraine claim victory in the rescheduled competition, in which case third-placed Crusaders will take the final European berth.