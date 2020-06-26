Match ends, Juventus 4, Lecce 0.
Juventus 4-0 Lecce: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty as leaders beat Serie A strugglers
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season as Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over 10-man Lecce.
The visitors had Fabio Lucioni sent off for a foul in the first half before Paulo Dybala struck from outside the box just after the break.
Ronaldo drove home a powerful penalty after being brought down before setting up substitute Gonzalo Higuain.
Defender Matthijs de Ligt then headed in a late third for the dominant hosts.
Ronaldo, who also scored a penalty in the 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday, has now scored 23 goals in 24 league appearances this season.
The win means Juventus extend their advantage over title rivals Lazio, who have a game in hand and could reduce the deficit back to four points if they beat Fiorentina on Saturday.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 19Bonucci
- 14Matuidi
- 30BentancurBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRamseyat 68'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 25RabiotSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 52'minutes
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forMuratoreat 77'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 77'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 21Higuaín
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 77Buffon
Lecce
- 21Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 29Rispoli
- 7Donati
- 5LucioniBooked at 31mins
- 6Paz
- 3VeraSubstituted forCalderoniat 78'minutes
- 77Tachtsidis
- 4PetriccioneSubstituted forRossettiniat 45'minutes
- 8MancosuSubstituted forBarakat 72'minutes
- 11Shakhov
- 10FalcoSubstituted forBabacarat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Radicchio
- 13Rossettini
- 15Monterisi
- 16Meccariello
- 18Saponara
- 22Vigorito
- 27Calderoni
- 30Babacar
- 31Colella
- 34Maselli
- 72Barak
- 97Chironi
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Lecce 0.
Attempt missed. Marco Calderoni (Lecce) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Foul by Simone Muratore (Juventus).
Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Lecce 0. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Lecce 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Marco Calderoni replaces Brayan Vera.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Simone Muratore replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Paulo Dybala.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Antonin Barak replaces Marco Mancosu.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Brayan Vera (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Giulio Donati (Lecce).
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Khouma Babacar (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brayan Vera.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Khouma Babacar replaces Filippo Falco.
Goal! Juventus 2, Lecce 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Luca Rossettini (Lecce) after a foul in the penalty area.