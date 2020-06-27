Tom Werner: Liverpool chairman wants title to bring 'sustained success'

Liverpool fans celebrate winning the Premier League for the first time

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner hopes the club's first Premier League title will ensure "another period of sustained success".

The Reds won their first league title in 30 years on Thursday, when Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who have also won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, are 23 points clear with seven games remaining.

"We want to undersell and over-deliver," said American Werner.

"All of us were so delighted because this has been a long march. I know that our supporters struggled for 30 years to reach this pinnacle."

Liverpool had last won English football's top flight in 1989-90 and had to wait three decades for their 19th championship, having won 11 between 1973 and 1990.

That wait was prolonged by the suspension of Premier League football because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their title win is the earliest on record in terms of game remaining.

"The competition is fierce and I know our rivals are working tirelessly to upend us," Werner, chairman since 2010, told the club website.

He praised boss Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards and, asked what was next for the club, said: "We hopefully would be ensuring another period of sustained success.

"One of the things that stuck with me this year was their hunger for winning. I don't think that will be diminished. They're such a good group of players.

"I have such fondness for them as individuals off the pitch. They're humble, they're kind, they enjoy each other's company. You could see that in the videos when they were all celebrating.

"It's a lot to ask them to stay at this extraordinary level but it is our goal to continue to play with this quality."