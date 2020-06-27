Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United

The Motherwell directors are pleased that their manager Stephen Robinson looks to be staying at Fir Park - they had allowed him to be interviewed for the Northern Ireland vacancy. Robinson can look forward to a new, improved deal with the Steelmen. (Scottish Sun)

Former Hibernian manager Bobby Williamson is dismayed to hear that the Easter Road club have ended the contracts of coaches Grant Murray, Lee Makel and Colin Nish and have mothballed the youth academy to cut costs as a result of the pandemic. Williamson was in charge at Hibs as Scott Brown, Steven Whittaker, Kevin Thomson, Garry O'Connor, Derek Riordan and Steven Fletcher emerged. (Scottish Sun)

The SPFL would like to have helped Scotland boss Steve Clarke prepare for the Euro 2020 play-off semifinal against Israel - but secretary Iain Blair says the fixture calendar is already so congested and therefore the league gamaes cannot be cancelled the weekend before the match at Hampden on 8 October

Story link: Scotsman

As Hearts and Partick Thistle prepare for Wednesday's initial Court of Session hearing of their bid to overturn their respective relegations from the Premiership and Championship at the end of a curtailed season, any hope they may have had to point to the French court's decision to save Amiens and Toulouse from the drop looks to have been dashed. The French Football League has upheld the decision to demote the teams. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Danny Swanson, 33, is unsure what the future holds for him in the game in Scotland, having been released by St Johnstone. (Scotsman)

Scottish Football Association head of community development Paul McNeill hopes the coronavirus epidemic might instigate a positive change in exercise habits among the population. "We've seen people embrace outdoor exercise like we have never seen before," says McNeill. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes the decision by Uefa to have one-off matches for Champions League and Europa League qualifiers, rather than home and away ties, could benefit the Dons as they try to reach the Europa League group stage. (Daily Record)

Having been part of Jock Wallace's Rangers team that stopped Celtic winning 10 league titles in a row, former striker Derek Parlane thinks current Ibrox boss Steven Gerard can take inspiration from Jurgen Klopp's Premiership-winning achievements - but he warns the Rangers players the pressure will be "immense". (Scottish Sun)

Hearts owner Ann Budge need only pick up the phone to the Jambos' Scottish Cup-winning manager Jim Jefferies should she wish to talk to him about the vacant director of football role. (Daily Record)

Jimmy Nicholl departs his coaching role at Dens Park as Dundee make cuts

Story link: Courier

SFA performance director Malky Mackay is the new frontrunner to replace Robbie Neilson as Dundee United manager. (Courier)