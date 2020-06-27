Albert Adomah: Cardiff boss Neil Harris critical of EFL over winger loan doubt

Albert Adomah has started both of Cardiff's games since the Championship resumed

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says the English Football League should have ensured loan deals are extended until the end of the Championship campaign.

Harris says the Bluebirds are unsure of extending the loan of winger Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest to the end of the coronavirus-delayed season.

Cardiff moved into the play-offs on Saturday and fifth-place Forest might be unwilling to aid a promotion rival.

"I think the EFL have to take a long, hard look at themselves," Harris said.

Both of Cardiff's loan players with deals expiring at the end of June impressed for the Bluebirds in Saturday's 3-1 win at Preston that saw them leapfrog the Lancashire side.

The Cardiff boss says he is confident of keeping defender Dion Sanderson on loan from Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers, but says Adomah's future is uncertain.

"As far as I know, Dion has pretty much agreed and Wolves are okay; Forest is a different matter," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Forest is not as straight forward, we're in dialogue with Forest at the moment. The bottom line with Albert is I want him to stay. I've picked him in every game he's been at the club for,

"Albert wants to stay and finish the season here. So we have to keep working with Forest to try and make it happen."

When asked whether the issue was that Cardiff and Forest are both going for the play-offs, Harris said: "Possibly, I think that's a question for Forest to answer.

"It might end up with clubs in dispute over players when the EFL should've taken leadership and ownership over this and made it compulsory for loans to be finished," Harris added. "So my gripe at the moment is with the EFL in particular."