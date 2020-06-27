Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4.
Andrej Kramaric: Former Leicester striker scores four against Borussia Dortmund
Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored four goals as Hoffenheim beat Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season.
The Croatia striker curled in the opener before slotting in from close range in the first half.
Kramaric completed his hat-trick three minutes into the second half before converting a penalty soon after.
The four goals took his total for the campaign to 13.
Kramaric scored just four goals in 20 appearances for Leicester after joining them in 2014.
The win for Hoffenheim meant they finished sixth in the Bundesliga.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forSchulzat 70'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 18BalerdiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRaschlat 65'minutes
- 22Morey
- 19Brandt
- 28Witsel
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSanchoat 45'minutes
- 32ReynaSubstituted forZagadouat 65'minutes
- 17Haaland
- 23T HazardSubstituted forHakimiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 3Rente
- 5Hakimi
- 7Sancho
- 14Schulz
- 30Pherai
- 33Führich
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 38Posch
- 11Grillitsch
- 21HübnerSubstituted forBicakcicat 83'minutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 16Rudy
- 18SamassékouSubstituted forNordtveitat 83'minutes
- 27KramaricSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 70'minutes
- 29SkovSubstituted forZuberat 70'minutes
- 9Bebou
- 10DabburSubstituted forBaumgartnerat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bicakcic
- 6Nordtveit
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 12Pentke
- 14Baumgartner
- 17Zuber
- 25Akpoguma
- 31Ribeiro dos Santos
- 41Elmkies
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4.
Attempt blocked. Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ermin Bicakcic replaces Benjamin Hübner.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Håvard Nordtveit replaces Diadie Samassékou because of an injury.
Foul by Tobias Raschl (Borussia Dortmund).
Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Attempt blocked. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Steven Zuber replaces Robert Skov.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Andrej Kramaric.
Foul by Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund).
Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Giovanni Reyna.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Tobias Raschl replaces Leonardo Balerdi.
Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Christoph Baumgartner replaces Munas Dabbur.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diadie Samassékou.
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Munas Dabbur draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross.
Foul by Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund).
Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.