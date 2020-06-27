German Bundesliga
Wolfsburg0Bayern Munich4

Bundesliga final day: Werder Bremen get lifeline, Bayern Munich score 100th goal

Werder Bremen's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates scoring
Werder Bremen's win meant Fortuna Dusseldorf joined SC Paderborn in being relegated from the German top flight

Werder Bremen salvaged a relegation lifeline, Borussia Monchengladbach secured the final Champions League spot and champions Bayern Munich scored their 100th league goal of the season on Bundesliga's final day.

Werder thrashed Cologne 6-1 to leapfrog Fortuna Dusseldorf into 16th and claim the relegation play-off position.

Monchengladbach beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 to take fourth place.

Bayern Munich rounded off their season in style by beating Wolfsburg 4-0.

Kingsley Coman and Mickael Cuisance scored in the first half for Bayern before Robert Lewandowski got his 34th Bundesliga goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Thomas Muller then made it 4-0 with a goal that brought Bayern's league total for the season to 100.

Meanwhile, former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored all four goals as Hoffenheim beat Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund 4-0.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Pongracic
  • 25BrooksSubstituted forKnocheat 74'minutes
  • 15RoussillonSubstituted forHornat 85'minutes
  • 8SteffenSubstituted forMarmoushat 61'minutes
  • 23GuilavoguiBooked at 71mins
  • 27Arnold
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forSantos Saat 61'minutes
  • 33GinczekSubstituted forGerhardtat 74'minutes
  • 9WeghorstBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 11Klaus
  • 12Pervan
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 20Horn
  • 26Llanez Jr
  • 29Marmoush
  • 31Knoche
  • 40Santos Sa
  • 43Justvan

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 2OdriozolaSubstituted forPavardat 62'minutes
  • 17Boateng
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forHernándezat 80'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 11Cuisance
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forKimmichat 80'minutes
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forCoutinhoat 62'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanSubstituted forPerisicat 62'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 10Coutinho
  • 14Perisic
  • 21Hernández
  • 26Ulreich
  • 28Singh
  • 32Kimmich
  • 34Batista Meier
  • 35Zirkzee
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 4.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Luca Horn replaces Jérôme Roussillon.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Knoche.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces David Alaba.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Leon Goretzka.

Goal!

Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 4. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yannick Gerhardt replaces Daniel Ginczek.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche replaces John Brooks.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) for a bad foul.

Penalty FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor tries a through ball, but Jérôme Roussillon is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Serge Gnabry.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Kingsley Coman.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard replaces Álvaro Odriozola.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor replaces Josip Brekalo.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Omar Marmoush replaces Renato Steffen.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

Attempt saved. Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich342644100326882
2B Dortmund34216784414369
3RB Leipzig341812481374466
4B Mgladbach34205966402665
5B Leverkusen34196961441763
6Hoffenheim34157125353052
7Wolfsburg341310114846249
8Freiburg34139124847148
9Frankfurt34136155960-145
10Hertha Berlin34118154859-1141
11Union Berlin34125174158-1741
12Schalke34912133858-2039
13Mainz34114194465-2137
14Köln34106185169-1836
15Augsburg3499164563-1836
16Werder Bremen3487194269-2731
17Düsseldorf34612163667-3130
18Paderborn3448223774-3720
View full German Bundesliga table

