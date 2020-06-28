Gary Deans: Falkirk chairman says October return 'a gamble' for some clubs

Some clubs in League One and Two have taken "a bit of a gamble" by indicating they can return to play in October, says Falkirk chairman Gary Deans.

The bottom two tiers are set to vote on a rule change for a shortened 27-game season starting in mid-October.

Despite continued uncertainty about when fans can return, all 20 clubs have indicated they support the plans.

"It's a bit of a gamble, it's roll of the dice stuff," Deans told BBC Scotland.

"We've all got a responsibility to look after our clubs. The rationale for that was no club wanted to be left behind."

Clubs were given different options including hibernating for the full campaign, as many had previously stated it would be impossible for them to play without fans providing ticket and hospitality income.

Deans, whose club Falkirk will remain full-time in League One, says he was "surprised" when others said they were prepared to start in October.

Falkirk were denied the chance of promotion to the Championship when the season was curtailed as they trailed Raith Rovers by one point.

And the failure of the 14-10-10-10 league reconstruction proposal consigned them to another season in the third tier.

"One of the lowest points of my football experience was sitting a week past Sunday watching some of the clubs comment about how they were going to vote," Deans said.

"Some of the commentary that was coming through, why they were justifying no votes, was sickening."