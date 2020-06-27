Timo Werner: Chelsea-bound striker becomes RB Leipzig record scorer in final game for club

Werner, left, scored 95 goals for RB Leipzig in his four years at the club

Chelsea-bound striker Tim Werner scored with his final touch in a RB Leipzig shirt to ensure he leaves the German club as their all-time top scorer.

The 24-year-old, who will complete his £54 million move to the Blues next month, scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season in a 2-1 win at Augsburg.

That took his overall tally for the club to 95 goals in 159 games.

The win saw RB Leipzig finish third in the league, behind Borussia Dortmund and champions Bayern Munich.

Werner's 28 league goals meant he finished runner up to Robert Lewandowski in the top scorers list, with the Bayern Munich striker having scored 34 goals this season.

Seventeen of Werner's goals came away from home, equalling the all-time record for most away goals in a single campaign set by Borussia Monchengladbach's Jupp Heynckes in 1973-74.