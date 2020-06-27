Match ends, FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 2.
Timo Werner: Chelsea-bound striker becomes RB Leipzig record scorer in final game for club
Chelsea-bound striker Tim Werner scored with his final touch in a RB Leipzig shirt to ensure he leaves the German club as their all-time top scorer.
The 24-year-old, who will complete his £54 million move to the Blues next month, scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season in a 2-1 win at Augsburg.
That took his overall tally for the club to 95 goals in 159 games.
The win saw RB Leipzig finish third in the league, behind Borussia Dortmund and champions Bayern Munich.
Werner's 28 league goals meant he finished runner up to Robert Lewandowski in the top scorers list, with the Bayern Munich striker having scored 34 goals this season.
Seventeen of Werner's goals came away from home, equalling the all-time record for most away goals in a single campaign set by Borussia Monchengladbach's Jupp Heynckes in 1973-74.
Line-ups
Augsburg
- 21Koubek
- 18JedvajBooked at 67mins
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 19Uduokhai
- 31MaxBooked at 68mins
- 8KhediraSubstituted forSuchyat 75'minutes
- 25GruezoBooked at 45mins
- 28HahnBooked at 52minsSubstituted forOxfordat 64'minutes
- 23RichterSubstituted forLöwenat 85'minutes
- 16VargasSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 85'minutes
- 27FinnbogasonSubstituted forCórdovaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 5Suchy
- 9Córdova
- 10Baier
- 13Giefer
- 15Stanic
- 17Sarenren Bazee
- 29Löwen
- 36Oxford
RB Leipzig
- 28Mvogo
- 6Konaté
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 22MukieleBooked at 71mins
- 14AdamsSubstituted forKraußat 87'minutes
- 8HaidaraSubstituted forKamplat 82'minutes
- 3Angelino
- 25OlmoSubstituted forNkunkuat 74'minutes
- 10Forsberg
- 11WernerSubstituted forBorkowskiat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 16Klostermann
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 27Laimer
- 33Tschauner
- 41Borkowski
- 44Kampl
- 53Krauß
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 2.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Angeliño is caught offside.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tom Krauß replaces Tyler Adams.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen replaces Marco Richter.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Ruben Vargas.
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Amadou Haidara.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dennis Borkowski replaces Timo Werner.
VAR Decision: Goal FC Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig (Timo Werner).
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 2. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angeliño.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Marek Suchy replaces Rani Khedira.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Dani Olmo.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 1. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Booking
Tin Jedvaj (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Angeliño (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tin Jedvaj (FC Augsburg).
Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Alfred Finnbogason.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Reece Oxford replaces André Hahn.
Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.