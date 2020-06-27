Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo2Barcelona2

Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: Iago Aspas goal dents Barca title hopes

Celta Vigo
Celta are unbeaten in their last five home matches against Barcelona in La Liga

Iago Aspas' late equaliser for Celta Vigo dented Barcelona's title hopes.

Barca go top with the point but Real Madrid can establish a two-point lead if they beat Espanyol on Sunday.

Luis Suarez headed Barca in front from Lionel Messi's clever free-kick but Fedor Smolov levelled from Okay Yokuslu's pass.

Suarez then swivelled and smashed in a great strike - from another Messi pass - but his ex-Liverpool team-mate Aspas' perfect low free-kick rescued Celta.

The hosts should have won the game deep into injury time but Nolito's close-range shot was straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Messi, who has not scored in three games, is still on 699 career goals for Barca and Argentina. But he did manage the 250th assist of his Barca career for Suarez's second.

The 33-year-old is the top goalscorer with 21 and top assister with 17 in La Liga this season.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 13Blanco
  • 18Aidoo
  • 4AraújoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMurilloat 73'minutes
  • 16Sáenz
  • 20Vázquez
  • 23MéndezBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBradaricat 60'minutes
  • 5YokusluSubstituted forRafinhaat 60'minutes
  • 6D Suárez
  • 29GonzálezSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 81'minutes
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 89mins
  • 9SmolovSubstituted forNolitoat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nolito
  • 7Hernández
  • 12Rafinha
  • 14Bradaric
  • 19Fernández
  • 21Murillo
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 25Villar
  • 28Bermejo
  • 31Fontán
  • 40Rosic

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 53mins
  • 18AlbaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forFirpoat 81'minutes
  • 22Vidal
  • 4Rakitic
  • 28PuigSubstituted forArthurat 86'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forGriezmannat 81'minutes
  • 31FatiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 69'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 8Arthur
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17Griezmann
  • 19Braithwaite
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 30Collado
  • 33Araújo
  • 35Morer Cabrera
  • 42Rodríguez Jiménez
  • 43Cuenca
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Filip Bradaric (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nolito (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Hand ball by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).

Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo).

Booking

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Denis Suárez tries a through ball, but Santi Mina is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Riqui Puig.

Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nolito (Celta de Vigo).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo).

Booking

Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann replaces Luis Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Jordi Alba.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Santi Mina replaces Jacobo González.

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt saved. Nolito (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iago Aspas.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jacobo González (Celta de Vigo).

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo).

Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Jeison Murillo replaces Néstor Araújo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32216572333969
2Real Madrid31208359213868
3Atl Madrid311413439221755
4Sevilla321412645331254
5Getafe311310840291149
6Villarreal31146114940948
7Real Sociedad31145124739847
8Valencia31121094144-346
9Ath Bilbao32111293628845
10Granada31127123736143
11Osasuna31911113646-1038
12Levante31115153744-738
13Real Betis31910124148-737
14Real Valladolid32714112737-1035
15Alavés3198143146-1535
16Celta Vigo32713123137-634
17Eibar3188153247-1532
18Mallorca3275203055-2526
19Leganés31510162344-2125
20Espanyol3159172650-2424
View full Spanish La Liga table

