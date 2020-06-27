Match ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.
Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: Iago Aspas goal dents Barca title hopes
-
- From the section European Football
Iago Aspas' late equaliser for Celta Vigo dented Barcelona's title hopes.
Barca go top with the point but Real Madrid can establish a two-point lead if they beat Espanyol on Sunday.
Luis Suarez headed Barca in front from Lionel Messi's clever free-kick but Fedor Smolov levelled from Okay Yokuslu's pass.
Suarez then swivelled and smashed in a great strike - from another Messi pass - but his ex-Liverpool team-mate Aspas' perfect low free-kick rescued Celta.
The hosts should have won the game deep into injury time but Nolito's close-range shot was straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Messi, who has not scored in three games, is still on 699 career goals for Barca and Argentina. But he did manage the 250th assist of his Barca career for Suarez's second.
The 33-year-old is the top goalscorer with 21 and top assister with 17 in La Liga this season.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 13Blanco
- 18Aidoo
- 4AraújoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMurilloat 73'minutes
- 16Sáenz
- 20Vázquez
- 23MéndezBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBradaricat 60'minutes
- 5YokusluSubstituted forRafinhaat 60'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 29GonzálezSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 81'minutes
- 10Iago AspasBooked at 89mins
- 9SmolovSubstituted forNolitoat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Nolito
- 7Hernández
- 12Rafinha
- 14Bradaric
- 19Fernández
- 21Murillo
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 24Diop Gueye
- 25Villar
- 28Bermejo
- 31Fontán
- 40Rosic
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
- 23UmtitiBooked at 53mins
- 18AlbaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forFirpoat 81'minutes
- 22Vidal
- 4Rakitic
- 28PuigSubstituted forArthurat 86'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezSubstituted forGriezmannat 81'minutes
- 31FatiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 69'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 8Arthur
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17Griezmann
- 19Braithwaite
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 30Collado
- 33Araújo
- 35Morer Cabrera
- 42Rodríguez Jiménez
- 43Cuenca
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Filip Bradaric (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nolito (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).
Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo).
Booking
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Denis Suárez tries a through ball, but Santi Mina is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Riqui Puig.
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).
Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nolito (Celta de Vigo).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo).
Booking
Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).
Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Jordi Alba.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Santi Mina replaces Jacobo González.
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt saved. Nolito (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iago Aspas.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacobo González (Celta de Vigo).
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo).
Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).
Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Jeison Murillo replaces Néstor Araújo.