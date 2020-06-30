Alan Rough: Ex-Partick, Celtic, Hibs & Scotland keeper picks team-mates XI

Alan Rough played more than 600 games in his career, and travelled to the 1978, 1982 and 1986 World Cups with Scotland at a time when the national side possessed some of the world's best footballers.

He admits he has "shuffled things about a wee bit" to get his favourite players in to the team, with a full-back and winger playing on their unnatural sides to fit in. But who has made it?

Goalkeeper: Andy Goram

Andy replaced me at Hibs and in the Scotland team. I keep reminding him that he is only the third-most capped keeper in Scotland with 44 behind me and Jim Leighton. It was his all-round presence. He was 5ft 10in or 5ft 11in but he didn't need the height. He had a ruthlessness. He had that stern look that he wasn't going to get beat. Anybody who played with him said he was the best.

Right-back: Danny McGrain

Danny had everything - the engine to get up and down the park, comfortable on the ball and always willing to take it off you. I played with Danny on numerous occasions with the Scotland team. I think he was world class, no doubt.

Centre-backs: Alan Hansen & Gordon McQueen

Alan Rough, followed by Danny McGrain, Gordon McQueen and Kenny Dalglish, walks out at Wembley in 1977 ahead of a 2-1 victory over England

Alan was a young Partick Thistle centre-half before he went to Liverpool. I saw then that he was going to be a star. He was a tremendous player. He strolled through games at an early age.

Gordon was my kind of centre-half - it meant if he was heading everything I didn't have to come out and catch anything. I think him being missing was one of the main reasons we didn't do particularly well in the 1978 World Cup. We lost him in the Home Internationals; I think he clattered a post. If he had been in that team we'd have done a lot better.

Left-back: Sandy Jardine

Sandy was like Danny - ahead of his time. He had a great engine and scored goals as well. They played on either side of the defence for Scotland. Sandy became the Scottish Football Writers' player of the year with Hearts aged 37. Any Rangers supporter would know the worth of Sandy.

Right-midfield: John Robertson

I can't leave John out. He didn't have the build to be a professional footballer but he had a fantastic ability to go by people at will. He liked a cigarette and he was never into fashion - he was an absolute slob when he turned up - but what a crosser of a ball.

Centre-midfield: Graeme Souness & Paul McStay

Rough came through the Scotland age grades with Graeme Souness

We all talk about leaders in the dressing room, captains - Graeme had it all. I started playing with him in the Scotland Under-18 team when we got to the semi-final of the 1970 European Championship. We played Holland at Ibrox and lost 1-0. You could see then that he was going to be the Graeme Souness that we all got to know.

Paul McStay had elegance, he just strolled around the park, make a pass, brought people into the game. He oozed class. He should have had a lot more Scotland caps.

Left-midfield: Davie Cooper

When the referee came in to the dressing room with the team sheets showing the opposition, I always liked to have a look. If I was ever at Ibrox, the first name I looked for was Davie. If he was playing, I knew I was in for a torrid afternoon. I knew he'd be firing in balls with swerve on them.

Strikers: Kenny Dalglish & Frank McAvennie

Graeme and Kenny were so far ahead of everybody. They knew what to eat, to go for a sleep in the afternoon when the rest of us were trying to escape from the hotel. When Kenny scored a goal, there was that smile on his face. He loved hearing the ball hit the back of the net. He's got a sense of humour as well. He was a pleasure to play with. He could read situations way ahead of defenders.

Frank was a joy to have in the dressing room. He scored goals for fun, left, right and centre. The best thing about Macca was if you got a win on a Saturday you were going to have a good night out.