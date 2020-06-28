Jimmy Nicholl: Dundee assistant manager surprised to lose his job

Nicholl was part of the Dens Park backroom team for one season

Jimmy Nicholl admits he was not expecting to be sacked by Dundee as part of their cost-cutting.

The 63-year-old assistant manager learned on Friday that he and sports scientist Cammy McDermid were no longer required as part of manager James McPake's backroom team at Dens Park.

"It was a wee bit of a surprise on Friday morning when James phoned," Nicholl told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Times are difficult, something had to give and unfortunately it was myself."

A week before Nicholl's departure, managing director John Nelms said Dundee had lost £500,000 from the Championship season being ended early by the coronavirus pandemic and that "tough choices" were needed to protect the club's future.

Nicholl, who joined Dundee last summer, expects McPake to call on the services of Dave Mackay as assistant manager.

"They've got to appoint from within the club," he said.

"They'll have Dave Mackay. He was in doing a bit of coaching and he was doing the scouting reports.

"James is just a young manager, he's got a good wee set-up, good players, so he'll be all right. I wished him good luck."

The former Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Rangers defender had better news relating to his other role, assistant manager of Northern Ireland. New manager Ian Baraclough called to say he wants him to continue in his post.