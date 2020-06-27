Italian Serie A
Lazio0Fiorentina1

Lazio v Fiorentina

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 33Acerbi
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 16ParoloBooked at 7mins
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 24mins
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 22Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 20Caicedo
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 8Anderson
  • 11Correa
  • 13Armini
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 26Radu
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 49Soares Silva
  • 52Falbo
  • 77Marusic
  • 93Vavro

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 21Lirola
  • 5Badelj
  • 8Castrovilli
  • 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 5mins
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 7Ribéry
  • 63Cutrone

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 11Sottil
  • 19Agudelo
  • 23Venuti
  • 24Benassi
  • 27Medja Beloko
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 32Dalle Mura
  • 78Pulgar
  • 88Duncan
  • 93Terzic
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).

Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina).

Attempt saved. Marco Parolo (Lazio) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Dalbert.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 0, Fiorentina 1. Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dalbert with a headed pass.

Booking

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Lazio. Bastos tries a through ball, but Jony is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patric.

Attempt saved. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli with a cross.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Attempt blocked. Dalbert (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Hand ball by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Manuel Lazzari is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Marco Parolo (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).

Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Dalbert (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).

Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 27th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus28223356243269
2Lazio28195462273562
3Inter Milan27177354282658
4Atalanta27166577374054
5Roma27146753361748
6Napoli2712694336742
7Parma27116103733439
8AC Milan27116103235-339
9Hellas Verona2710893129238
10Cagliari28108104744338
11Bologna2797113844-634
12Fiorentina28810103437-334
13Sassuolo2796124546-133
14Torino2894153250-1831
15Udinese2777132138-1728
16Sampdoria2775153048-1826
17Genoa2868143453-1926
18Lecce2867153564-2925
19SPAL2753192045-2518
20Brescia2846182552-2718
