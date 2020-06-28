David Hay: More pressure on Steven Gerrard to stop Celtic

Neil Lennon's Celtic will make Scottish football history if they win next season's title

Steven Gerrard's task of trying to deny Celtic a record 10th championship in a row next season puts him under more pressure than counterpart Neil Lennon, says Parkhead legend David Hay.

Gerrard's Rangers were 13 points behind Lennon's Celtic with nine games to play when last season was ended.

Celtic's current run is the second time they have won nine successive titles, a feat achieved once by Rangers.

"There is pressure on Celtic, for the fans' sake and the history," said Hay.

"But there's definitely more on Steven Gerrard to stop it."

As a midfielder, Hay helped Celtic to the final five titles of their nine-in-a-row streak from 1966-74.

He also delivered one championship and Scottish Cup success as manager, and was assistant general manager at the beginning of season 1997-98 when Wim Jansen's side set out to prevent Rangers claiming a 10th championship in succession.

"Next season is not unlike the year Wim Jansen stopped it with Celtic," the 72-year-old told BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme. "I was there the early part of that season and was asked to leave.

"The intensity of the Rangers-Celtic rivalry hasn't changed since my time. Neil will be determined to do it, as will the players."