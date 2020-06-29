Irish Premiership: Glentoran cleared by NIFL following licensing investigation

Glens boss Mick McDermott said he was never worried by the investigation

No action will be taken against Glentoran after the Northern Ireland Football League completed its investigation into an issue raised by the Irish FA's licensing committee.

The club provided all the relevant information requested and have been advised by NIFL of its decision.

The issue was raised last month after the IFA concluded its annual club licensing process.

No decision has been reached on Ballinamallard United's case.

In a separate case to Glentoran, the Championship club were also under investigation following issues raised by the licensing process.

In a statement released by Glentoran on Monday, the east Belfast club paid tribute to "the professional manner in which the independent committee conducted their investigation".

"Throughout this process, we were confident that the independent panel would find as they did, that no rules or regulations had been broken, because we knew that the business model this club is run on, is financially sound, legally compliant, sportingly legitimate and above board," said Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson.

"As signatories to the NIFL participation agreement and the Salary Cost Protocol, we fully comply with and abide by these rules and were therefore, more than willing to provide answers to any questions posed.

"This is exactly as it should be and any club that has nothing to hide will, I am sure, similarly do so in the future."