Craig Gordon: Hearts sign Scotland goalkeeper after Celtic exit

Craig Gordon made over 100 appearances for Hearts during his first spell

Hearts have signed Craig Gordon on a two-year contract, after the Scotland goalkeeper rejected a new deal with Celtic.

The 37-year-old was offered reduced terms to extend his six-year spell at Parkhead, but wants to play regularly to try to add to his 54 Scotland caps.

Gordon began his career with Hearts, making 100 appearances for the club before signing for Sunderland in 2007.

During that spell he played alongside new Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

Unless the club's legal challenge to their relegation from the top flight is successful, Gordon will be playing in the Championship next season.

He made just six appearances for Celtic last term, with Fraser Forster being Neil Lennon's preferred goalkeeper.