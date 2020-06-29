Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town boss promises 'fighting performances'

Danny Cowley's Huddersfield have lost to Wigan and Nottingham Forest in their two league games since the season resumed

Danny Cowley has promised "fighting performances" from Huddersfield Town as they attempt to stave off a second successive relegation.

Sunday's 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest left Town 22nd in the Championship with seven games of the season remaining.

Cowley's side are level on 42 points with Hull, but below the Tigers on goal difference.

"We are on the floor at the moment, but we haven't been counted out," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We are getting up and we will go again - we will get to Birmingham (on Wednesday) and you will see a real fighting performance. Then we will dust ourselves down and then you will see another fighting performance against Preston (on Saturday)."

Huddersfield have lost both of their matches since the season restarted following the suspension of football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several teams are still in danger of going down, with 18th-placed Charlton only three points above the relegation zone.

Cowley continued: "Maybe we have one or two that feel sorry for themselves, I think it's fair. But there is no time to. No-one else is going to feel sorry for us.

"We have to suck up the disappointment. It is not a good time to lose three games on the trot."