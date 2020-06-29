Angel Gomes expected to leave Man Utd - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Angel Gomes' most recent senior appearance for United was as a late substitute against Norwich in January

Manchester United attacking midfielder Angel Gomes is likely to leave the club when his contract expires in 30 June, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Talks over a new deal have been taking place and Solskjaer said last week he was optimistic terms would be agreed.

However, there has been no progress with Gomes, 19, over the weekend.

"I have not heard anything last night or this morning," said Solskjaer on Monday. "If that is still the case, the answer is short: yes [he will leave].”

Gomes, who has been with United since the age of six, has featured for just 19 minutes in the Premier League this season.

The England Under-20 international became the club's youngest Premier League player when he came off the bench at the age of 16 years 263 days against Crystal Palace in May 2017.