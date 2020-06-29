Leicester City will adapt if lockdown is extended locally, says Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers saw his Leicester side lose to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side "will react accordingly" if lockdown measures are extended locally.

The city's mayor has said coronavirus restrictions in Leicester could go on for longer because of a surge in cases.

The Foxes have three home games left to play this season on 4, 15 and 26 July.

"Nothing has changed in terms of how we have been working thus far in this situation, but I've always said we will react accordingly," said Rodgers.

"We have to have agility in this period," he added.

Coronavirus restrictions across England are due to be eased from 4 July, with pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and hotels allowed to reopen.

The Foxes are third in the Premier League and are scheduled to host Crystal Palace on 4 July, Sheffield United on 15 July and Manchester United on 26 July.

"We will just keep working until we are told otherwise," said Rodgers.