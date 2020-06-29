Craig Levein: Ex-Hearts boss says sports scientists too powerful

Leicester City's training approach felt "alien" to Craig Levein, who began his 15-month tenure in late 2004

There is a "growing feeling" that sports scientists now wield too much power among Scottish clubs, says former Hearts manager Craig Levein.

John Collins, the ex-Celtic assistant and Hibernian boss, last week claimed Scottish teams should train more.

And Levein believes there has been a "definite shift" away from physically demanding sessions.

"I noticed it when I went to Leicester and the sports scientists took all the training," he said of his 2004 move.

"I found it quite alien. The difficulty is sports scientists speak to the players and they start to believe they shouldn't be tired and they want to do less."

Speaking to the Scottish Football Podcast former Dundee United and Scotland manager Levein pointed towards to the success in England this season of Liverpool and, in the second tier, Leeds United, who play a high-tempo game.

He believes that has contributed to a sense that the approach has to change.

"There is a growing feeling in Scottish football that too much responsibility has been passed from the manager of a club to sports science people. I think there's some truth in that," he added.

Levein, sacked as Hearts manager and director of football last October, recently admitted his interest in returning to Dundee United to succeed Robbie Neilson.

The 55-year-old says he has had no contact from United over the managerial vacancy but has spoken to "a number of clubs" abroad about potential offers.