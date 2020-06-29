Marek Stech: Luton Town goalkeeper among five players released by Championship club

Marek Stech (left) and Sonny Bradley Celebrate promotion from League One in 2019

Luton Town have released goalkeeper Marek Stech, defenders Frankie Musonda, Donervon Daniels and Lloyd Jones, along with forward Jake Jervis.

Stech, 30, joined from Sparta Prague in 2017 and helped them win two promotions from League Two to the Championship.

He was named in the PFA League One team of the season last term.

Luke Berry, Danny Hylton, Elliot Lee, Callum McManaman, Jacob Butterfield, and Glen Rea will remain at the club for the remainder of the season.

They also had contracts which were due to expire on 30 June, but have agreed to stay at Kenilworth Road until the campaign, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is completed.

The club say discussions with loanees Luke Bolton, James Bree, Izzy Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers over the extension of their deals until the end of the season are ongoing.