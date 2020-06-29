Viktoria Schnaderbeck: Arsenal defender signs new deal with Women's Super League club

Viktoria Schnaderbeck (right) captained Austria to the Euro 2017 semi-finals where they lost to Denmark on penalties

Arsenal defender Viktoria Schnaderbeck has signed a new deal with the Women's Super League club

The 29-year-old Austria captain joined in 2018 having spent 11 seasons with Bayern Munich, where she won two Frauen Bundesliga titles.

Schnaderbeck helped Arsenal keep 12 clean sheets in 2019-20 and started 20 games in all competitions.

"It feels so right to stay with this club with the philosophy, the staff and players," she told the club website.

"It's both the big picture and the small details that feel right to me."

Arsenal finished third in the Women's Super League after the season was brought to an early end and decided on a points-per-game basis following the coronavirus pandemic.