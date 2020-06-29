Watford: Andre Gray apologises after being dropped for Southampton defeat

Andre Gray joined Watford on a five-year contract in 2017

Watford striker Andre Gray has apologised after he was dropped for Sunday's Premier League defeat by Southampton for breaching lockdown rules.

Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina were left out of the squad after Gray reportedly held a birthday party at his home on Friday night.

Gray, 29, said he would "do what it takes to make it right".

"It was not a late-night party like what is being portrayed," he wrote.

Current government lockdown rules allow six people to meet in gardens or parks if social distancing of two metres is observed.

"[It was] only a gathering of friends which turned into a sort of football tournament on my birthday," Gray added.

"I wanted to wait to make a public apology as my first apology needed to be to my team-mates and staff."

Watford were beaten 3-1 in Sunday's fixture.