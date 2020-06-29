Dunfermline Athletic: Steven Whittaker & Paul Watson sign

From the section

Dunfermline Athletic have signed former Scotland international Steven Whittaker as a player/coach and completed a deal for fellow defender Paul Watson.

Whittaker, who has 31 caps, joins the Scottish Championship side on a one-year deal after leaving Hibernian.

Centre-back Watson, meanwhile, has signed a two-year contract after being part of the Dundee United side that won the division last term.

Dunfermline's second-tier campaign will begin in October.