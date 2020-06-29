Crunch time for Barcelona as they host Atletico

Barca twice let a one-goal lead slip against Celta Vigo at the weekend, the second equaliser coming with two minutes to go

Barcelona face a huge test of their title credentials on Tuesday when they host third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Reigning champions Barca have faltered since La Liga restarted, with Saturday's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo leaving them two points behind Real Madrid with six games remaining.

In contrast, Real have won all five of their games since the restart.

Barca will be boosted by Sergio Busquets' return from suspension, while Sergi Roberto may play after injury.

Antoine Griezmann was named on the bench for the draw at the weekend, but could return to the Barca attack against his former side, alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Messi will once again go in search of his 700th career goal for club and country.

Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko are both injured for Atletico, but boss Diego Simeone has an otherwise fit squad from which to pick.

Simeone's side have been in good form since the restart, winning four on the bounce after drawing their first game back at Athletic Bilbao.

Only Real Madrid have lost fewer league games this season than Atletico, but their 13 draws have cost them a shot at the title. They are currently 13 points behind Real.

Barca, though, still have a chance of retaining the crown they have won for the two previous seasons, to cap what has been a difficult season.

There have been reports of a rift between coach Quique Setien and some of the club's prominent players.

Footage of the Celta match appeared to show Messi ignoring instructions from assistant Eder Sarabia during the water break, while Suarez said in a post-match interview that it was the coaching staff's job to analyse why the team keep dropping points away from home.

Barca have squandered 25 points on the road during this campaign, but only two at the Nou Camp.

Setien has admitted he does not always see eye-to-eye with his squad, but played down suggestions of a rift.

"It's true that you often have arguments with players as you do in everyday life and that's nothing new," said the former Real Betis coach.

"I was not an easy player to deal with and I understand this perfectly well. What we have to do is try to convince everyone that we have to defend a common idea.

"These are random incidents and I don't give them too much importance. When you don't win games everyone tries to stir the pot but this is the circus we're in.

"We're more concerned about the general atmosphere of the team and overall the relationship with the squad is good. It's true that we don't agree about certain things but I don't think there's any problem worth mentioning."